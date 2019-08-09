Mumbai: One killed, six injured over a 'honking fight' in Tilak Nagar

mumbai

The Tilak Nagar police have registered counter offences filed by the two families against each other

The spot where the fight took place. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A 57-year-old BMC employee was stabbed to death when he tried to resolve a fight between his son and a neighbour over honking on Thursday. The incident has also left six people injured. The Tilak Nagar police have registered counter offences filed by the two families against each other. Around 11.55 am on Thursday, Deepak Manohar Chawriya, 29, and his elder brother Manoj were going out on their bike when a vehicle carrying gas cylinders blocked their way. As Deepak kept honking at the vehicle, Sandeep Parcha, 28, who was standing outside his house with his father Palsingh, 70, got angry. "When Sandeep asked Deepak to stop, a heated argument broke out between them," said an officer from Tilak Nagar police station.

As the argument escalated, Deepak's father Manohar Chawriya, 57, and sister Pooja, 36 rushed out of their house to see what was happening. "He rushed to the spot and tried to pacify both sides. Enraged, Sandeep went inside his house and brought out a kitchen knife. He tried to attack the Chawriyas and injured Deepak, Manoj and Pooja in the process," said another police officer. When Manohar tried to stop Sandeep, he stabbed him in the chest. "Manohar collapsed on the spot. Locals immediately rushed him to Rajawadi hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Six other people injured in the fight were also taken to the hospital," added the officer.

Manohar Chawariya, who was killed

Speaking to mid-day, Sushil Kamble, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, said, "The fight started due to honking and resulted in the attack. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. They are in a stable condition. Both the families have registered complaints against each other. We will take a call on their arrest once they are discharged."

