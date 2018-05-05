Make Chandigarh honk-free, urges Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is honoured to promote an initiative to make Chandigarh honk-free.



Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is honoured to promote an initiative to make Chandigarh honk-free. Shashank Anand, Superintendent of Police (Traffic and Security), had tweeted to Ayushmann last month if he could promote the campaign in his hometown.

"Hi Ayushmannji - it would be our honour if you could promote the Make Chandigarh Honk Free campaign in your hometown. Hoping for a positive response," Anand had tweeted.

The "Vicky Donor" actor on Friday apologised for the late response and wrote: "Dear Shashankji, just came across your tweet. Apologies for the delayed response. It will be my honour to promote this initiative. Make Chandigarh Honk Free."

The 33-year-old actor was born in Chandigarh and did his schooling and college in the city. On the acting front, Ayushmann has "Shoot the Piano Player" with Radhika Apte in his kitty. The upcoming film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

