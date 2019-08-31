Woman attempts to kill self, dies during treatment; husband held

national

A 20-year-old woman died while undergoing medical treatment after she allegedly tried to commit suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house located in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Seema, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, they said, adding that her husband was arrested.

The woman attempted to kill herself on Monday and died during medical treatment at a hospital on Thursday. She got married last year and had shifted to Delhi, the police said. "We received information that a woman had attempted to kill herself. We reached the spot and she was rushed to a hospital. Later, she died due to the injuries.

The family members of the deceased said she was being harassed by her husband over dowry. We took the statement of her father and arrested the husband," a senior police officer said. A case was registered against the husband, Moin, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that a post-mortem was conducted and the body of the deceased was handed over to her family.

