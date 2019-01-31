24-year-old man arrested for extorting money in the name of Chhota Shakeel

crime

Deepak Kumar Yadav called jewellers on their mobiles or landline numbers displayed outside their shops threatening and demanding Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of Chhota Shakeel

Kherwadi Police arrested a 24-year-old, identified as Deepak Kumar Yadav, for allegedly extorting money from jewellers on the pretext of the underworld. Deepak would call up and threaten jewellers on their mobiles or landline numbers displayed outside their shops.



According to the Kherwadi Police, "Jeweller Ashok Jain approached Kherwadi Police on 25 January 2019, after he received a call from an unknown number demanding Rs 2 lakh citing he was Chhota Shakeel's man and threatened him with his life if he informed the police. Following the complaint, we started an investigation and laid a trap outside Girgaon fast-food stall."





"During the investigation, we learnt that the accused had threatened a lawyer similarly by calling on his mobile number which was displayed on his board." said an officer from Kherwadi. Senior PI Kherwadi Police Station Rajendra Patil said, “The accused has been arrested under Sections of IPC and we are further investigating if he has made similar calls to other jewellers as well and other police stations are also being informed about the arrest."

