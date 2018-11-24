24-year-old motorist killed in another accident on Delhi's Signature Bridge

national

Shankar was declared dead on arrival while his cousin deepak suffered knee injuries

Representational Picture

A day after two medical students were killed in an accident on the newly-constructed Signature Bridge here, a man died on Saturday after his bike skid and he hit the divider head-on, police said. The deceased was identified as Shankar, 24, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shankar with his cousin Deepak, 17, were riding on a motorcycle. They were coming from Nangloi and going towards northeast Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A.K. Thakur said, adding that both of them were wearing helmets. "Shankar's helmet fell away after the bike skidded and he hit the divider head-on," said the DCP.

Both were rushed to a hospital, Shankar was declared dead on arrival. Deepak suffered knee injuries. On Friday, the two students on a motorcycle were killed after their bike rammed into a divider on the bridge and fell into the Yamuna river.

