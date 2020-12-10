25-year-old man kills girlfriend's father for turning down his marriage proposal in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's father for turning down his marriage proposal. The alleged incident took place in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the body of 50-year-old Bijender Singh was found lying with multiple injuries to his head. During the investigation, police found that the victim's adopted girl was close to a local boy. The parents were against their relationship, a police officer said.

The accused identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, works as a housekeeper at Palam Metro Station. Police officials said that the accused allegedly took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim on the head and later hit him with a pressure cooker several times.

"The girl remained adamant on her relationship with the accused, therefore, the couple left her with her biological parents in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. After knowing that, Suraj's parents approached the girl's parents in Moradabad with a marriage proposal, but Singh strongly opposed their proposal, which agitated Suraj," a police officer said.

However, before the accused could manage to flee, the police arrested him. During interrogation, he confessed that he made a plan to kill the girl's father for refusing the marriage proposal and started following Singh and his wife from November 28 onwards.

