Gujarat Crime: 24-year-old man kills self after fiancee demands Rs 3 lakh to marry

A man from Gujarat's Ramol has allegedly accused his younger brother's fiancee and her family of driving the 24-year-old to kill himself. The deceased, identified as Mehtab Sheikh (24), used to live with his brothers in Faisalnagar. In his complaint, Imtiaz said that his brother Mehtab came in contact with Firdaus, a Faizabad native who earlier lived in the same locality.

Also Read: Man asks wife to escort him to lodges, gives triple talaq over WhatsApp

"Mehtab and Firdaus would talk to each other regularly and Mehtab would exhaust all his salary to fulfill Firdaus's demands. The family tried to explain the situation to Mehtab, but in vain. In the end, they agreed to a match between Mehtab and Firdaus," Imtiaz said in his complaint, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

He added, "Two years ago, Firdaus went back to Faizabad. Mehtab would send her money regularly. The two families met in July this year and agreed that the couple would get married in 2021."

Around 10 days ago, Firdaus and her father allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from Mehtab. They even threatened to cancel the wedding if he failed to pay up. Mehtab confided in Imtiaz, who assured him that she would have a word with her father.

Also Read: 33-year-old man kills married lover, then kills self in Ambernath

On Thursday, Mehtab hung himself, leaving behind a suicide note blaming Firdaus. A complaint has been filed against Firdaus, her parents and brothers.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news