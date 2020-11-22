Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old man kills married lover, then kills self in Ambernath

In a shocking incident, a man killed his married lover and later died by suicide in Thane's Ambernath, earlier this week. Police officials said that Sandeep Saxena (33), and Jayanthi Saha (36) were missing from Tuesday. The two were found dead in Sandeep's flat in Ahuja Hive Prasadam Complex late Thursday.

The incident came to light after neighbours informed the police after noticing a foul smell. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Jayanthi was married to a man named Ajit Saha, who worked with Sandeep in a factory at Ambernath MIDC. The couple had a 10-year-old daughter.

The two men were friends and Sandeep used to visit the couple's flat in Ambernath. Sandeep and Jayanthi later developed an intimate relationship, which Ajit opposed, a police officer said. On Wednesday Ajit lodged a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath stating that his wife Jayanthi had gone missing

Two days later, the police were informed about a foul smell coming from Sandeep's flat in Prasadam Complex. When the police opened the flat, they found Sandeep and Jayanthi in a pool of blood in the kitchen. "We suspect Sandeep slit her throat and later committed suicide by slashing his own neck." a police official said.

Police said that they have registered a murder case and would record statements of all relatives, including the woman's husband. The police learnt that Sandeep's wife did not live with him.

