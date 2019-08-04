25-year-old woman sets herself, two kids on fire in Hamirpur

crime

Her daughter died en route the hospital in Jhansi whilst her son has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman set herself and her two children on fire in Hamirpur district on Saturday. The woman took the extreme step after her husband refrained her from visiting mother's home. Reportedly, the woman was adamant on visiting her mother's place.

According to IANS report, the woman died on the spot after she set herself on fire. Her daughter died en route the hospital in Jhansi whilst her son has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries. The son is undergoing treatment.

Shubh Suchit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rath, said, "The incident took place on Saturday when Kiran, the wife of Devki Nandan Pal, was adamant on going to her mother's place but her husband did not allow her. She locked herself in a room along with her son Ankit (5) and daughter Sangita (3) and poured kerosene and set herself and the children on fire."

The news agency also reported that a case has been registered at the Rath Kotwali, and the bodies of the woman and her daughter have been handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.

