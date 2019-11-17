25 years and counting: Salman Khan posts a picture with Shera as he completes 25 years with the actor

Shera, Bollywood's most popular and known bodyguard, who has his own agency, has often narrated how he became Salman Khan's bodyguard when Bhai had to travel abroad for a show. It was Sohail Khan who recommended his name to the actor and asked him to accompany him when he travels outside India.

Impressed by his skills to handle the crowd and the frenzy and pandemonium that he generates, Khan permanently appointed him as his loyal guard. It has been 25 years and the duo is still going strong. And to celebrate the occasion, Bhai took to his Instagram account to share this news with all his fans, and Shera's fans too.

He wrote- 25 years and still being strong. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram 25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) onNov 17, 2019 at 3:11am PST

The occasion was the preview of Being Strong Fitness Workout in Mumbai, which was also attended by Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma. Also gracing the event was Sohail Khan. Take a look at some of the pictures right here:

Coming back to Shera and Salman, their relationship goes beyond a star and a guard, they seem to be friends and have often been spotted with friends and family, having a gala time. This is also arguably one of the most iconic duos in Bollywood, known to all. And if you remember, Shera also made a cameo in Bhai's film Bodyguard in 2011, and the Tiger Agency shown in the film actually belongs to him.

And talking about Khan, he has Dabangg 3 coming up on December 20, which is all set to be the widest release of Hindi Cinema, with the actor eyeing over 5400 screens. He also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai coming up next eid, also directed by Prabhudeva. And then, he'll return as Devil in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2.

