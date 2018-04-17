25 years later, Satish Kaushik apologises, while Anil Kapoor cherishes the memory

Director Satish Kaushik took to social media to apologise to producer Boney Kapoor for delivering a dud

Yesterday marked 25 years since the release of the Sridevi and Anil Kapoor-starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share the memory.

He tweeted:

Can’t believe it’s been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/xdpkxD9JJ1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2018

Satish Kaushik

Kaushik wrote, "25 years ago, it was a disaster at the box office, but it was my first child and will remain close to heart. Remembering Madam Sridevi and my apologies to Boney Kapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film (sic)." It is said that Sri had to sell off several assets to recover the losses incurred.

Kaushik's Twitter post generated mixed responses, with some social media users agreeing with him about how the movie fared, while some lauded it for its technical values. However, Kaushik took it all in his stride. "It is not about good or bad after 25 years. It is about owning your failures with your head high in the air. You must be a very successful person, but try owning your failures and I assure you, you will be more successful," he added.

Anupam, who played a crime lord in the film, expressed his support. "I have great memories of 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' which completes 25 years. 'Shaitan ki kasam'! Will always be proud of my association with the film and with Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Sridevi. In some failures, there are greater success stories," Anupam tweeted.

