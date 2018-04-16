Sajid Nadiadwala hosts bash for Divya Bharti's dad Om Prakash's 80th birthday

Over the weekend, Sajid Nadiadwala hosted a bash for the 80th birthday celebrations of Om Prakash Bharti, father of his late wife Divya Bharti

Over the weekend, Sajid Nadiadwala hosted a bash for the 80th birthday celebrations of Om Prakash Bharti, father of his late wife Divya Bharti

In May 1992, Divya Bharti married filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. The couple had secretly married the director in his Versova apartment. She converted to Islam and reportedly also changed her name to Sanah Nadiadwala. Unfortunately, on April 5, 1993, Divya fell off the balcony of the fifth storey apartment. Her death was considered suspicious, though the police could find no evidence of foul play and the case was closed. She was only 19.

Beginning her career down south, Divya Bharti took Hindi film industry by storm with her performances in 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Deewana' and 'Balwan'.

View Photos: Divya Bharti: It's been 25 years since the Deewana actress' tragic death

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates