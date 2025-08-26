Mumbai Metro Green Line will receive 39 driverless Metropolis trainsets to be manufactured at Alstom’s Sri City factory in Andhra Pradesh, along with Urbalis Forward CBTC signalling and five years of maintenance services

Mumbai Metro’s Line 4 is a 35.3 km elevated corridor between Wadala in Central Mumbai and Kasarvadavali in Thane, with 32 stations. pic/Special Arrangement by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Driverless with bicycle racks, here's the first look and features of Mumbai Metro Green Line train design

The design and details of the trains for Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 have been revealed, with the manufacturer providing 39 “driverless” trains featuring bicycle racks, wheelchair access, and interior airflow cooling. The rolling stock contract for Mumbai Green Line 4 Metro was awarded to a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Alstom in February 2025.

Alstom has been commissioned to supply 234 Metropolis metro cars (39 trainsets of six cars each), a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, and five years of maintenance service by Larsen & Toubro Limited, India.

The integrated contract includes provision of rolling stock, CBTC signalling and train control, telecommunication, platform screen doors, and depot machinery and plant, along with five years of maintenance. L&T has partnered with Alstom for the rolling stock and signalling system with five years of maintenance.

Mumbai Metro’s Line 4 is a 35.3 km elevated corridor between Wadala in Central Mumbai and Kasarvadavali in Thane, with 32 stations. It will be one of the longest metro lines in the city and will provide connectivity to the existing Eastern Express Highway, Monorail, and other lines of the Mumbai Metro.

Driverless trains will feature a unique design and offer enhanced passenger comfort. Pic/Special Arrangement by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Ling Fang, Region President, APAC, Alstom, said, “We are honoured to be chosen for the prestigious Mumbai Metro Line 4 project, further strengthening our long-standing association with the city of Mumbai. Alstom-built trains and signalling solutions are already serving on other Mumbai Metro lines. This ambitious new project presents more opportunities for us to provide best-in-class solutions to commuters and contribute to elevating the financial capital’s infrastructure.”

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, all 39 Metropolis trainsets, each with a six-car configuration, will be designed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, manufactured at Alstom’s state-of-the-art Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh; propulsion systems will be produced in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and bogies in Savli, Gujarat.

The Sri City facility has an annual capacity to produce 480 cars and a strong portfolio of delivering trainsets for several domestic and international metro projects, including driverless trainsets for Mumbai’s Aqua Line, Delhi Phase IV, and Chennai Phase II, as well as Montreal and Sydney. Alstom is also providing signalling and telecom solutions for Mumbai Lines 2 and 7 and signalling for Lines 7A and 9.

Train Design

These driverless trains will feature a unique design and offer enhanced passenger comfort and accessibility, incorporating interior airflow cooling, wheelchair access, and bike racks. Reliable components will guarantee high performance and safety, including electrical braking and cybersecurity measures.

Alstom will also provide FlexCare Perform maintenance services for five years to ensure the Mumbai Metro fleet runs safely and reliably day after day. Alstom’s scope includes comprehensive maintenance for the 234 Metropolis cars.

Signalling Solutions

CBTC technology enables driverless operation, offering an exceptional level of service across the combined line length of 35.3 km. This project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the city by minimising travel time, reducing CO₂ emissions, and making a substantial contribution to the expanding public infrastructure of India’s financial capital. Alstom’s rail cybersecurity solution, backed by a secure and certified development process, will provide an effective answer to emerging cyber threats by safeguarding the backbone of modern transportation.