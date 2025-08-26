Breaking News
Two top officials suspended after initial probe into Mumbai Monorail breakdown, committee formed

Updated on: 26 August,2025 10:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Based on the initial findings, two senior officials were held responsible for lapses and have been immediately suspended, including the Chief Engineer (Signal & Telecom), Monorail, and the Manager, Security

Two top officials suspended after initial probe into Mumbai Monorail breakdown, committee formed

A Mumbai Monorail train abruptly came to a halt between Acharya Atre and Wadala Monorail stations on the evening of August 19. File Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Two top officials have been suspended after initial probe into Mumbai Monorail breakdown incident that took place last week, sources said.

They said that in the wake of the recent monorail incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), under the direct supervision of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee has acted swiftly to enforce accountability following an initial probe.



A Mumbai Monorail train abruptly came to a halt between Acharya Atre and Wadala Monorail stations on the evening of August 19.


Sources said that Dr Mukherjee reviewed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) followed during the incident. Based on the initial findings, two senior officials were held responsible for lapses and have been immediately suspended, including the Chief Engineer (Signal & Telecom), Monorail, and the Manager, Security.

"To ensure a comprehensive and transparent probe, a high-powered inquiry committee has been constituted by Dr Mukherjee. The committee will examine every aspect of the incident and recommend corrective measures to strengthen operational safety and reliability," sources added.

The committee members include, Vikram Kumar, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-Chairman, Prof Himanshu Bahirat, IIT Bombay-Member, Geetha Pillai, Chief Transport Planner, CIDCO-Member and Astik Pandey, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA-Member.

