Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating. The couple announced the news with romantic rose garden photos on social media. From going down on knees to flaunting a diamond ring, the pics look straight out of a fairytale

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are now engaged after two years of dating. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a carousel of photos on Tuesday (India time), featuring Swift's engagement ring from the ceremony. The news of their engagement comes a day after Travis’ dad praised the singer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged!

The series of photos captured the moment Kelce got down on his knee in a rose garden, including a close-up shot of the diamond wedding ring in a gold bezel setting. The Blank Space singer appeared over the moon as she hugged and kissed her new fiance, and the pair even posed for photos in celebration of their milestone moment. While sharing the photos from the engagement ceremony, Taylor Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Taylor and Travis' love story

For those unversed, Kelce was a famous football player when they met, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl champion. However, Swift's unique level of fame catapulted him into a different orbit entirely.

Their relationship has been a major topic of discussion since they first went public in October 2023, according to Variety. According to the outlet, Kelce was the one who made the first move that sparked their relationship, and it started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended Swift's Eras Tour in July 2023.

Recently, singer Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated 12th studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, hours after posting a mysterious countdown on her website, as reported by Variety. In classic Swift form, the singer revealed the album title on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Height Show on Tuesday (India Time).

The announcement of comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing as a guest on his 'New Heights' podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason, reported Variety. The album is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kelce’s father heaped praise on the singer and revealed that Taylor is the cause of Travis Kelce’s happiness. He added, "There's no question about it."