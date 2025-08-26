MNS leader Amit Thackeay had earlier demanded that the government must consider the cultural and emotional importance of Ganeshotsav and not burden students with exams during the celebrations

No exams during Ganesh festival 2025 across Maharashtra, claims MNS, says state has accepted party's demand

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday claimed that the state government has announced that no school, college or university exams will be held during the Ganesh festival 2025 .

In an official statement, the MNS said that this comes after a strong demand by Amit Thackeray, President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS Students Wing).

Amit Thackeay had earlier demanded that the government must consider the cultural and emotional importance of Ganeshotsav and not burden students with exams during the celebrations.

Amit had on Saturday posted on Facebook that schools and colleges should not schedule exams during Ganeshotsav, as it is a state festival that everyone should be able to celebrate.

He had further stated, “On behalf of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, a memorandum was submitted to Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, requesting that exams during the Ganeshotsav period be postponed. After hearing our concerns, he took the matter seriously and immediately contacted the Chief Secretary to ensure necessary steps were taken. We sincerely thank him for his sensitivity and consideration for students’ welfare.”

The MNS said that Ganeshotsav, which lasts for ten days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi, is not only a religious festival but also a major cultural event in Maharashtra. Many families travel to their native places, and students often take part in organising community events and mandals.

Recognising this, the Ministry of Culture has officially declared Ganeshotsav a state festival. The government has issued instructions to all universities, schools, and colleges -- including state, private, and deemed universities -- to avoid scheduling exams during the festival. If any exams were already planned, they must now be rescheduled, the statement issued by the MNS said.

The move has been welcomed by students, parents, and teachers. Students say it will help them focus better on the festival, while families feel it respects tradition and allows everyone to take part fully, it said.

Reacting to the decision, Amit Thackeray called it “a much-needed step to protect student interests and uphold Maharashtra’s traditions.”

He said that students should never be forced to choose between academics and their cultural duties.

The decision also shows that the state government is paying more attention to student issues, especially those raised by the MNS Students Wing, which has been active in addressing concerns related to education, exam schedules, and student welfare.