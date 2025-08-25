In letters addressed to these leaders, the MNS said that they were being expelled by the order of party chief Raj Thackeray for violating party policies and indulging in anti-party activities

MNS on Monday sacked four leaders from the Konkan region. File Pic

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday sacked four leaders from the Konkan region in state for anti-party activities, reported the PTI.

The party has sacked Vaibhav Khedekar, Avinash Soundalkar and Santosh Nalawade from Ratnagiri, and Subodh Jadhav from Raigad district of Maharashtra.

In letters addressed to these leaders, the MNS said that they were being expelled by the order of party chief Raj Thackeray for violating party policies and indulging in anti-party activities, according to the PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Khedekar said that he went to jail and suffered personal, political and financial losses due to party work.

His motto was to ensure the party grows in Konkan, Khedekar said.

"My railway engine has halted. The party has acted in haste, and I feel bad about it," he said, adding that party colleagues from the region are with him, the news agency reported.

A party leader said that the decision on the ouster was made after Khedekar had made up his mind to quit the MNS and join the BJP. He has also met top BJP leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, two former corporators of the MNS from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday.

Former MNS corporatos Rajan Marathe and Jyoti Marathe joined Shinde, the Shiv Sena said in a statement, adding that their induction took place in Thane in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.

Along with them, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) corporator from Thane, Babaji Patil, also switched over to Shiv Sena. The ceremony was attended by MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA Rajesh More and party secretary Ram Repale.

Speaking at the event, deputy CM Shinde said, “Dr Shrikant Shinde has carried out several people-oriented works in Kalyan constituency. Both Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane have witnessed steady development, and more public representatives are joining us due to this progress. The Mahayuti alliance will secure victory in the coming local body polls.”

Several grassroots leaders and workers also crossed over to Shiv Sena, including former deputy city president Kishor Koshimbkar, Suresh Marathe, Ravindra Bobde, Sanjay Tawde, Ketan Khanvilkar and Sudhir Thorat, along with hundreds of party workers.

(with PTI inputs)