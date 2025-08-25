Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MNS sacks four leaders for anti party activities

MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In letters addressed to these leaders, the MNS said that they were being expelled by the order of party chief Raj Thackeray for violating party policies and indulging in anti-party activities

MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities

MNS on Monday sacked four leaders from the Konkan region. File Pic

Listen to this article
MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities
x
00:00

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday sacked four leaders from the Konkan region in state for anti-party activities, reported the PTI.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday sacked four leaders from the Konkan region in state for anti-party activities, reported the PTI.

The party has sacked Vaibhav Khedekar, Avinash Soundalkar and Santosh Nalawade from Ratnagiri, and Subodh Jadhav from Raigad district of Maharashtra.



In letters addressed to these leaders, the MNS said that they were being expelled by the order of party chief Raj Thackeray for violating party policies and indulging in anti-party activities, according to the PTI.


Speaking to reporters, Khedekar said that he went to jail and suffered personal, political and financial losses due to party work.

His motto was to ensure the party grows in Konkan, Khedekar said.

"My railway engine has halted. The party has acted in haste, and I feel bad about it," he said, adding that party colleagues from the region are with him, the news agency reported.

A party leader said that the decision on the ouster was made after Khedekar had made up his mind to quit the MNS and join the BJP. He has also met top BJP leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, two former corporators of the MNS from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday.

Former MNS corporatos Rajan Marathe and Jyoti Marathe joined Shinde, the Shiv Sena said in a statement, adding that their induction took place in Thane in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.

Along with them, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) corporator from Thane, Babaji Patil, also switched over to Shiv Sena. The ceremony was attended by MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA Rajesh More and party secretary Ram Repale.

Speaking at the event, deputy CM Shinde said, “Dr Shrikant Shinde has carried out several people-oriented works in Kalyan constituency. Both Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane have witnessed steady development, and more public representatives are joining us due to this progress. The Mahayuti alliance will secure victory in the coming local body polls.”

Several grassroots leaders and workers also crossed over to Shiv Sena, including former deputy city president Kishor Koshimbkar, Suresh Marathe, Ravindra Bobde, Sanjay Tawde, Ketan Khanvilkar and Sudhir Thorat, along with hundreds of party workers.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK