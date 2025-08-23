Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Navnirman Sena urges schools and colleges to postpone exams amid Ganeshotsav

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena urges schools and colleges to postpone exams amid Ganeshotsav

Updated on: 23 August,2025 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Top

“The Ganeshotsav, declared as the State Festival, is a celebration of Maharashtra’s identity and culture. Even the current generation should participate and enjoy the festivities; this is our tradition,” Amit Thackeray wrote in a post on Facebook

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena urges schools and colleges to postpone exams amid Ganeshotsav

MNS leader Amit Thackeray (left). Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar (right). PIC/ AMIT THACKERAY ON FACEBOOK

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena urges schools and colleges to postpone exams amid Ganeshotsav
x
00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray on Saturday posted on Facebook that schools and colleges should not schedule exams during Ganeshotsav, as it is a state festival that everyone should be able to celebrate.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray on Saturday posted on Facebook that schools and colleges should not schedule exams during Ganeshotsav, as it is a state festival that everyone should be able to celebrate.



“The Ganeshotsav, declared as the State Festival, is a celebration of Maharashtra’s identity and culture. Even the current generation should participate and enjoy the festivities; this is our tradition,” Amit Thackeray wrote.


“However, many schools and colleges have scheduled exams during this period, which takes away from students’ joy. We cannot accept any attempt to diminish their happiness,” he added.

PIC/ MU students wing MNS

He further stated, “On behalf of the Maharashtra Navnirman Student Sena, a memorandum was submitted to Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, requesting that exams during the Ganeshotsav period be postponed. After hearing our concerns, he took the matter seriously and immediately contacted the Chief Secretary to ensure necessary steps were taken. We sincerely thank him for his sensitivity and consideration for students’ welfare.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai news maharashtra navnirman sena mumbai School Education System maharashtra news ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK