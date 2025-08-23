“The Ganeshotsav, declared as the State Festival, is a celebration of Maharashtra’s identity and culture. Even the current generation should participate and enjoy the festivities; this is our tradition,” Amit Thackeray wrote in a post on Facebook

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray on Saturday posted on Facebook that schools and colleges should not schedule exams during Ganeshotsav, as it is a state festival that everyone should be able to celebrate.

“The Ganeshotsav, declared as the State Festival, is a celebration of Maharashtra’s identity and culture. Even the current generation should participate and enjoy the festivities; this is our tradition,” Amit Thackeray wrote.

“However, many schools and colleges have scheduled exams during this period, which takes away from students’ joy. We cannot accept any attempt to diminish their happiness,” he added.

PIC/ MU students wing MNS

He further stated, “On behalf of the Maharashtra Navnirman Student Sena, a memorandum was submitted to Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, requesting that exams during the Ganeshotsav period be postponed. After hearing our concerns, he took the matter seriously and immediately contacted the Chief Secretary to ensure necessary steps were taken. We sincerely thank him for his sensitivity and consideration for students’ welfare.”