250 evacuated from Kolkata hospital as fire breaks out

national

West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the 250 patients admitted to cardiology, general medicine and haematology wards have been shifted to other hospitals

Fire fighters douse the flames, which broke out in a building of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

A fire broke out in the pharmacy of the state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday following which around 250 patients were evacuated from the premises, fire officials said.

No one has been injured in the blaze that broke out at 8 am in the dispensary located on the ground floor. Ten fire tenders were engaged to douse the flames, officials said. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the ground floor of the hospital's main building where the pharmacy is housed. Medicines stocked in the dispensary have been reduced to ashes.

West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the 250 patients admitted to cardiology, general medicine and haematology wards have been shifted to other hospitals.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever