Thane: 26 CCTV cameras installed by 'unknown' persons in Mumbra raises concerns

There is something strange going on in Mumbra. In a worrisome revelation, mid-day has learnt that 26 CCTV cameras have been placed in the city by someone, and not the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The TMC has lodged a complaint with the police to find who is behind this. The cameras were exposed when Ashraf Pathan, a local corporator, started protesting against CCTVs put up by the TMC, that were non-functional.



It was after Corporator Ashraf Pathan's protest against non-functioning CCTVs (seen here) that TMC personnel found the unaccounted for cameras

Fed up of the non-functioning CCTVs, Pathan put up posters about them onto the electric poles where they were placed. Pathan said he had been receiving complaints from locals that a large number of the CCTV cameras were non-functional. The posters said, "This CCTV is in non-working condition, no one should be afraid of it."

The protest led him to meet TMC personnel and discuss a solution. On Tuesday when TMC officials came to inspect the installed CCTV cameras, they found 26 CCTVs of HikVision, a China-based company, which were not placed by TMC.

Pathan said, "TMC officials had covered Mumbra and nearby areas with CCTV cameras. However when we checked, we found that they are not in working condition. Later we learnt about these additional CCTVs whose ownership is unknown. TMC is wasting taxpayers’ money in crores, moreover after this revelation, it has emerged as irresponsible too. We demand a case against the Deputy City Engineer, Electrical Department, TMC, as he is unaware who placed these CCTV cameras. This is a serious threat to the area. Why and who is keeping an eye on the people of Mumbra?"

Vinod Gupta, deputy city engineer, Electrical Department, TMC told mid-day that a total of 1,400 CCTV cameras were installed in Thane city, and Mumbra. "Normally 12 per cent of the total capacity is under maintenance, and we keep repairing them. At least 149 cameras were installed in Mumbra out of which 133 are working just fine. The rest of the cameras are under maintenance. With the help of these cameras police were able to nab 465 people in 12 months, including in the Rabodi firing incident in which an MNS worker was killed."

TMC approaches police

"However, recently we learnt that 26 more CCTV cameras have been placed in Mumbra by unknown persons. We are not able to find the electric connection of these cameras, and we are not aware of how they function, whether they are battery-operated. We have written a complaint to the Thane Police Commissioner regarding this and asked for an inquiry and action, and are awaiting their response," he added. The 26 cameras continue to be where they are, and have not even been covered. The TMC is waiting for the police to act.

Police response

When mid-day contacted zone DCP Anivash Ambure, he said consult Mumbra Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad. And when Kad was contacted, he said he did not know anything on this matter. And when asked whether any inquiry would be conducted, he disconnected the call. The Thane City PRO, too, refused to comment.

1,400

No. of CCTV cameras installed in Thane city and Mumbra by TMC

