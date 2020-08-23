Mumbra slum of Thane city records zero COVID-19 cases, sets example

This photo has been used for representational purpose. Pic: PTI

One of the most crowded slums of Thane, Mumbra, is leading by example. On Saturday, it recorded zero active COVID-19 cases. It may not come as a surprise considering the number of active cases in the area was constantly coming down.

In this month, except for August 14, the locality reported cases below 12, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Amid the worsening situation of the state and rising number of cases, this news is definitely a breath of relief.

Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad lauded the people of Mumbra through twitter for achieving this exceptional feat. "With 0 patients in Mumbra #mumbrapattern sets an example again,” he wrote.

The NCP leader also congratulated the frontline workers.

The Mumbra Pattern has been lauded by the state time and again. Also, the number of active cases in Thane city continues to fall with less than 2000 patients under treatment.

On Saturday, 122 more people were tested positive and 280 were discharged. Unfortunately, four patients succumbed to the novel virus.

As of now, the active cases stand at 1906 with 21,641 people being discharged after recovery. The death toll in the city stands at 784, so far.

As per Mumbai Mirror, Thane city's recovery rate is also one of the highest in the country at 89 per cent.

