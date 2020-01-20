26-year-old teacher 'elopes' with Class 7 student

Ahmedabad: A 26-year-old teacher eloped with her 14-year-old student, leaving the police in a sticky situation. The boy’s father, a state government employee, who filed a police complaint against the teacher, told the police that she seduced the boy and took him with her, The Times of India reported.

The boy had reportedly gone missing on Friday at 4 pm with the class teacher also reported missing. An FIR was filed against the teacher charging her of elopement under section 337 of the Indian Penal Code. The boy’s father stated in the FIR that his wife told him that the boy left home at around 4 pm on Friday. "We searched for him in the neighbourhood and among relatives, but couldn’t trace him," he said in the FIR. He also said that he had gone to the teacher’s house, but she was not present there.

According to the police, the teacher was being too intimate with the boy for almost a year, after which they were rebuked by the school authorities. Calling the case 'rare', a police officer said that they left their houses as their families did not accept their relationship. An inspector said that they were unable to trace the boy and the teacher as they were not carrying phones.

