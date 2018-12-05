26-year-old woman kills children, sets herself on fire after fight with husband

national

Then she immolated herself along with her children, officials said, adding that all three died on the spot. Police said they are probing the matter

A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire along with her two children in Koth village, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened in Sikandarpur area of UP's Ballia. Kamroon Khatoon poured kerosene on herself and her two children -- Shamim (2) and Jainish (4) -- Tuesday afternoon following an argument with her husband, they said.

Then she immolated herself along with her children, officials said, adding that all three died on the spot. Police said they are probing the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever