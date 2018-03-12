2641 killed by militants in Assam between 1987-2000

Altogether 2641 people were killed by militants in Assam between 1987-2000 when 16 insurgent outfits came into being in the state, Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal told the assembly today

Altogether 2641 people were killed by militants in Assam between 1987-2000 when 16 insurgent outfits came into being in the state, Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal told the assembly today. Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio, was replying to a question by Nurul Huda of Congress. He said during the period a one-time payment of Rs one lakh was given per family to the victims of ULFA, Bodo Volunteers Force, Bodo Security Force, Bodo Liberation Tigers, NDFB and other outfits.

