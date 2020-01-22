29-year-old man stabbed 30 times outside Ulhasnagar dance bar

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a dance bar in Ulhasnagar late on Monday evening. According to the police, the deceased Deepak Bhoir is the nephew of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) corporator Vimal Bhoir and is survived by his parents and two elder sisters.

The Ulhasnagar police said they are yet to arrest the accused Naresh Chavhan, 32, and four people have been detained for questioning, a Hindustan Times report read.

Bhoir and a friend went to a dance bar in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday at 1.30am. Initial investigations revealed that Bhoir had gone to meet someone at the bar. "A woman called Bhoir and asked him to meet her at the bar. This may have been a trap," a police officer from Ulhasnagar police station was quoted as saying. Bhoir and his friend left the dance bar 30 minutes later and they were surrounded by Chavhan and his five accomplices. Chavhan and Bhoir were known to each other.

The report said according to sources, Bhoir and Chavhan's brother had got into a fight a few months ago allegedly over a woman. Chavhan and his accomplices were armed with a gun. While Bhoir and his friend tried to run away, the six attackers caught Bhoir and stabbed him 30 times.

“CCTV camera footage shows the murder took place at 2.05am on Tuesday. Bhoir’s friend started running and he [Bhoir] was behind him. But the accused caught hold of Deepak and stabbed him repeatedly. They stabbed him 30 times on his chest, stomach and back,” said deputy commissioner of police, Pramod Shewale was quoted as saying. The CCTV footage showed Chavhan and his accomplices leaving the scene. Bhoir's friend then informed his family who alerted the police. Ulhasnagar Police reached the spot and rushed Bhoir to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Shewale was quoted saying, “We have gathered information that the accused wanted to take revenge for some old fight. We will get clarity about the motive after the accused is arrested.” The report added that this is the second time the dance bar has been the scene of a violent crime. In 2012, property dealer Rajesh Kumar was murdered inside the same bar.

