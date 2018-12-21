3 Indian-origin students in Time magazine's 25 most influential teens

international

(From left) Kavya Kopparapu, Rishabh Jain, and Amika George

Three Indian-origin students have been named among the 25 most influential teens of 2018 by Time magazine for making a mark across numerous fields. Indian-American Kavya Kopparapu, Rishab Jain, and British-Indian Amika George are among the group of youngsters across the world whose spectacular achievements through their work and passion are inspiration-worthy."

Rishabh, an eighth grader, has developed an algorithm that can possibly cure pancreatic cancer. Kavya Kopparapu is a freshman at the Harvard University, who has developed a deep-learning computer system that can scan slides of tissues from brain cancer patients looking for differences in density, colour, texture and cellular alignment that are unique to a person. She developed the system after learning how the survival rate of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, has not improved for the past 30 years.

Amika George's goal is to convince policymakers to end "period poverty," as she calls it, by funding the distribution of menstrual products to girls/women who cannot it. She launched the #FreePeriods campaign, gathering nearly 2,00,000 signatures on her petition that eventually garnered the support of over a dozen UK policymakers.

