Three Mumbai youngsters selected for Queen's Young Leaders Award in UK

Three of Mumbai's young agents of change are among 60 global winners to receive Queen's Young Leaders Award; will receive training to build their campaigns

Three young Mumbaikars' steadfast determination to make a change in health care, education and gender violence, has earned them the coveted Queen's Young Leaders Award. Aditya Kulkarni, 27, Deane De Menezes, 24, and Trisha Shetty, 27, will be felicitated at a special ceremony by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace in London next June. The trio, who received personal congratulatory video messages from Prince Harry, is among 60 winners from across 52 Commonwealth countries.



Deane De Menezes

The award celebrates exceptional young people, between the age groups of 18 and 29, who've been working on a diverse range of issues, from supporting people with mental health problems to helping underprivileged children receive quality education and promoting gender equality.

Working for a cause

Kulkarni has been chosen in recognition for his work towards developing mobile health solutions to reduce maternal and child mortality in areas with limited health resources. "It's an honour to receive this award. I am excited to meet other like-minded people who are striving to make a difference in their communities," said Kulkarni, adding, "The award will provide enormous optimism, attention and support for my project."



Aditya Kulkarni

Social activist Menezes, who started the Red Is The New Green campaign to provide eco-friendly solutions to tackle sanitary waste, said, "I am excited to see what the next year holds in store for my campaign and me. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to sharing ideas and solutions to make the world a better place."

Shetty, whose efforts towards promoting gender equality, improving education opportunities for girls, and fight to end sexual violence, were recognised, said, "As social activists, we thrive best when surrounded by inspiring young active citizens, who are building a movement of solidarity. It's an honour."



Trisha Shetty

Residential programme

As part of the award, the winners will receive bespoke training, mentoring and networking opportunities, provided by the University of Cambridge's Institute of Continuing Education. They will also be attending a week-long residential programme in the UK, which will help them build on the work they are doing in their respective communities, while at the same time, encourage them to continue connecting and collaborating with other like-minded people.

Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE, chief executive of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, said, "We congratulate them all for their remarkable achievements. Over the coming years, the programme will nurture and develop their talents, and equip them to go further in making a lasting change in their communities. I hope they find the experience to be truly life-changing."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go