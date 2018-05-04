Three people killed 29-year-old man and packed in a suitcase in Delhi

Police on Friday said that the victim identified as Dushyant Sharma was held captive by the accused with a motive to extort money from him



A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by three people, including a woman, and packed in a suitcase on a road in Delhi. Police on Friday said that the victim identified as Dushyant Sharma was held captive by the accused, identified as Priya Seth (27), Dikshant Kamra (25) and Lakshya Walia (26), at their rented flat in Bajaj Nagar with a motive to extort money from him.

According to the ACP (Jhotwara) Aas Mohammad, the woman befriended Sharma on a social networking app. On May 2, Seth invited the victim to her flat and asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh. When the victim denied, she threatened to file a rape case against him, he said. The woman and her two friends, who were also present at the flat, later confiscated Sharma's ATM card and telephoned his father demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom, Mohammad said.

Following which the victim's father deposited Rs 3 lakh into his bank account. A transaction of Rs 20,000 was made from Sharma's ATM card, the ACP said. The three accused then strangulated Sharma and chopped his body into pieces, he said. According to the police, the accused have been involved in several other criminal cases in the past as well.

