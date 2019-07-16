3 teenagers arrested for killing 15-year-old boy for smartphone

crime

All accused disclosed that they killed Vicky in the greed of an iPhone

New Delhi: Three teenagers were arrested on Monday by Delhi Police for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy for a smartphone. A missing report of a 15-year-old boy was registered on July 13, at Moti Nagar police station. The investigation to find the missing teenager was initiated. In the meantime, the police received information about a boy's body in an abandoned house in Delhi's Basai Darapur area. After the police reached the spot along with the victim's cousin, it was found to be the missing boy's body.

Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Monika Bhardawaj said in a statement, "The police team gathered the vital clues with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footages installed in the locality. On the basis of discreet enquiries, three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were apprehended." She also added that during the interrogation all three of them confessed the crime.

"All accused disclosed that they killed Vicky in the greed of an iPhone. They were known to the deceased and had met in a friendly manner. They wanted to snatch the phone and other belongings but when Vicky resisted, they killed him," police said. The police have recovered the smartphone from their possession. Further investigation in the matter is underway and other aspects of the case are being investigated.

