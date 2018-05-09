3 women workers killed, 2 injured as huge mound of gravel falls on them in Karimnagar

The women were clearing the gravel, which they had kept on one side of the road, when it fell on them, they said



Three women labourers were killed and two injured when a huge mound of gravel fell on them while they were undertaking some work at Kustapur village in the district today, police said.

The women were clearing the gravel, which they had kept on one side of the road, when it fell on them, they said. The women were part of a work force which was laying a road in the village under the Rural employment generation scheme, police said.

The injured women have been hospitalised and are out of danger, they said.

