Mumbai crime: 30-year-old slits man's throat after sister commits suicide

The Nallasopara police arrested a 30-year-old for slitting his brother-in-law's throat after his sister allegedly committed suicide. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ravindra Kale. The deceased Akash Kolekar, 25, and Komal had married against their family's wishes, but police said, the reason behind Komal's suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Police said Kale and his parents had come to Nalasopara for her funeral. While Kolekar was called for inquiry to the police station, Kale and his parents were also present. During interrogation, Kale requested to meet Kolekar in the detention room and once inside, Kale attacked Kolekar with a knife and slit his throat, the police said.

The police rushed Kolekar to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

"We have booked Kale under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Vijay Sagar, deputy superintendent from Palghar district police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates