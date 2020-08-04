300 cars per train! Railways start carrying automobiles on train from Maharashtra to save carbon footprint

The Central Railway has transported agro-based fertiliser (potash) manufactured from molasses alcohol waste for the first time from Daund

The Central Railway has transported automobiles in 18 trains in July 2020. Automobiles are transported in dedicated rakes. One such rake can carry 118 vehicles while the BCACBM-class trains, new high capacity railway wagons, can carry approximately 300 vehicles.

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "Railways have taken decisive steps to achieve 'Net Zero' carbon emission mass transportation network by 2030. As part of this mission, Central Railway in coordination with automobile companies like Mahindra & Mahindra has started loading cars to parts of India thereby saving precious fuel and earning carbon footprint."



The new high capacity Railway wagons can carry approximately 300 vehicles

Business Development Units (BDU) formed to increase the rail share in the goods/parcel sector have mapped the data of inward and outward material both industry and sector-wise. One to one meetings conducted with Mahindra and Mahindra resulted in more loading of automobiles. They also have the first and last-mile connectivity for delivering the vehicles. This mode cuts down the time taken to transport its newly built vehicles from plants to dealers in various cities.

"At present, the railway uses New Modified Goods (NMG) rakes and privately owned BCACBM rakes for automobile transportation. Movement of these rakes is being monitored closely to reduce the turnaround time and subsequently making these rakes available for next loading has elicited customer satisfaction. Maharashtra is a big automobile hub, where Mahindra, Tata, Ford, Piaggio, Bajaj, etc are manufacturing vehicles near Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad areas. There is a vast potential to carry automobiles manufactured in Maharashtra to different parts of the country," Sutar added.

BDU meetings with Tata Motors and other automobile companies have been held and the transportation is likely to heat the race. Maruti has also transported 1.78 lakh cars across the country by using freight trains in this financial year from its 5 loading terminals to 13 destination terminals, including Nagpur and Mumbai.

The idea is cost-effective. Similarly, CR has transported agro-based fertiliser (potash) manufactured from molasses alcohol waste for the first time from Daund. New traffic of wheat loading from Betul and Multai stations on Nagpur Division, maize from Khandwa and Paras; husk from Chalisgaon on Bhusaval Division has started. Other commodities targeted by the Central Railway are fly-ash, cotton, etc. A quantum jump in onion loading, including export to Bangladesh has also been achieved.

