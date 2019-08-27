Mumbai: Shivaji Sutar takes over as Central Railways new chief PRO

mumbai

Shivaji Sutar, who has won the General Manager's award and the Honourable Minister of Railways National award in 2017 and 2018 will succeed Sunil Udasi as the new CPRO of Central Railways

Shivaji Sutar is well versed with suburban operations

The Central Railway has got a new Chief Public Relations Officer. On Monday, Shivaji Maruti Sutar, an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (2008 Batch) took over as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railway. Sutar will succeed Sunil Udasi, who has now moved on deputation to the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation.

Before taking over the reign of the CPRO, Central Railway, Sutar was working as a Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway. He has worked in various capacities on East Coast Railway as Area Manager - Vishakapatnam Steel Plant, Divisional Operations Manager (Waltair Division), Area Manager (Paradeep Port). The IRTS officer has also worked as the Divisional Commercial Manager and Divisional Operations Manager, Mumbai Division and is well versed with suburban operations.

In his career so far, Shivaji Sutar has been awarded the General Manager's award and the Honourable Minister of Railways National award in 2017 and 2018 respectively for his outstanding contribution to the Indian Railways. He has immensely contributed in improving the assets of Mumbai Division to run Suburban services, Mail/Express trains over Mumbai Division.

He has also played a crucial role in the rationalisation of the suburban time table which created paths for additional suburban services.

