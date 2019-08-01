Central Railway to get multi-level solution to parking woes

mumbai

The parking lot at Thane station is spread over a 1,700 square metre area, said a Central Railway spokesperson

The under-construction parking lot at Thane station

The Central Railway (CR) will soon get its first multi-level parking lot, with the construction of the structure underway at Thane station. This is in addition to the 13 locations the CR has identified for pay-and-park spots.

The parking lot at Thane station is spread over a 1,700 square metre area, said a Central Railway spokesperson. While the ground level of the parking space is already in use, the first level is under construction.

"The parking lot at Thane has been a boon for commuters. It is in the west of the station, right next to platform one. It has a capacity to accommodate over 2,000 vehicles. The two-storey structure will be managed by the railways," a senior official said.

"Mostly two-wheelers are currently parked on the ground level. The top level will be used for mixed vehicles. This new parking lot has much bigger space. The primary cost of project is estimated to be Rs 10 crore," he added.

The official also said the landing of the existing footbridge from one side has been shut for construction. However, another one is being built on the other end, he added.

The pay-and-park slots are mostly spaces at the stations, where parking at present is illegal. Mulund West, sites in Navi Mumbai, Bhandup, Kopar, three sites at Kalyan, Byculla East, Panvel, Thane, CSMT outside platform 18, LTT and Thakurli have been chosen for the project.

New sites are also being identified at Vangani, Ambernath, Kalyan, Umbermali.

Also read: Central Railway: Soon, live status of local trains will be an app away

CR's first AC local by Diwali

CR's first fully air-conditioned local train will arrive in Mumbai in September and commuters will be able to use it by Diwali. This will be in addition to the partially air-conditioned trains that will also start arriving by August end. Western Railway now has three AC trains, but CR none. "The new BHEL train will not require many trials and can be put into service within 15 days of its arrival. This means it will be ready for public service by Diwali," an official said. The new AC train has improved luggage racks and much more. It has a Talk Back mechanism, a first for local trains, where commuters in an emergency can contact the train guard.

Also read: Mumbai: Viral video of Railway motorman peeing turns focus on their plight

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates