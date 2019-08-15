Mumbai-Pune trains from Friday, line restored after 13 days

mumbai

A week ago, Maharashtra witnessed rains which were never seen before, creating havoc in places like Kolhapur, Raigad, Sangli, Solapur, Pune and some parts of Mumbai

Finally, the Mumbai-Pune railway line has been restored after a gap of 13 days and the line opens on Friday with 12 trains restored on their proper route. Teams of Central Railway have been fighting against time and nature to restore the tracks in the ghat section and has deployed nearly 250 workers at the section.

A week ago, Maharashtra witnessed rains which were never seen before, creating havoc in places like Kolhapur, Raigad, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Thane, Palghar and some parts of Mumbai. Over 400 trains have been cancelled over the period and losses have been incurred to the tune of Rs 40 crore so far. The line has been shut since August 3 after a landslide and a boulder fall. Railway workers have been battling to restore the section that has been affected at multiple locations between Karjat and Khandala.

Giving details, a spokesperson said 12 trains have been restored, seven diverted, six short-terminated and six short-originated. A number of trains, however, still remain cancelled and will be restored eventually.

