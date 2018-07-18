304 kg ganja worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Tamil Nadu, three arrested

The officials also found 150 bags of the contraband by the coast and seized it following which the trio was arrested, they said adding the accused were waiting for a boat to illegally transport the ganja to the island nation

Representational Picture

Nearly 304 kg ganja worth Rs 60 lakh, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, was seized early today at Mandapam near here and three persons arrested in this connection, police said.

A patrol team of the Q branch police saw three men standing at Seeniappa dargah beach around 3 AM and found their behaviour suspicious.

The officials also found 150 bags of the contraband by the coast and seized it following which the trio was arrested, they said adding the accused were waiting for a boat to illegally transport the ganja to the island nation.

