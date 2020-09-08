31-year-old man sexually assaults minor girl on pretext of giving birthday party

This picture has been used for representaional purpose only

The Pune police arrested a 31-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Chakan. The accused was arrested after the minor lodged a police complaint. Later, he was remanded to four-day in police custody by the court.

In her complaint, the 14-year-old girl claimed that she was assaulted between 2:30 pm and 3 pm on Saturday, reports Hindustan Times. The minor girl, a Class 9 student, was known to the accused, identified as Suresh Shankar Shevkari, a resident of Zitraimala area of Chakan, a police official said.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the accused is a farmer, who is married and has a four-year-old daughter. It was learnt that the accused owns a house in the building where the complainant resides. A police official said that the accused used to often visit his friend to whom he had rented out his house.

Senior inspector Prakash Dhas of Chakan police station said, "The accused asked the complainant to accompany her in his car as he wants to give her a party on his birthday. The man drove the girl to Chakan village and assaulted her inside the car, according to her complaint. She later told her parents about the incident and they approached the police."

Acting on the minor's complaint, the police booked the accused under Section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. As per reports, sub-inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

