31-year-old private hospital manager killed in Lucknow

The victim was apparently attacked when he was returning from his duty. Although managed to reach his home, he succumbed to injuries upon reaching the hospital

On Wednesday, a private hospital employee was allegedly killed outside his home in posh Gomti Nagar area, the police said. The deceased, identified as Vishwajeet Pundir, 31, was apparently attacked when he was returning from his duty, they said.

The victim, who was bleeding, somehow managed to reach his home from where his mother took him to the hospital where he worked as a manager. But he succumbed to the injuries. During the investigation, police found cans of beer in the victim's room.

A probe is on in the matter and no arrests have been made so far, they added.

In a similar incident, a 40-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police stated on Wednesday. The body was found on a highway near Sanawada village after its residents informed the police. According to Sadar police station in-charge Kishan Lal Bishnoi, it seems like a case of murder. The deceased was identified as Bagtaram Mali. The officer said family members of the deceased had been informed about the incident and the body is sent for post-mortem. No case has been filed in the matter yet, he added.

In another incident, police found an 18-year-old woman dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. Reportedly, the woman went missing a day ago. According to police, the teenager was apparently strangled to death and her body was found in a sugarcane field at a village in Thana Bhawan police station area. District Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Srivastava said that the girl's family alleged that she was killed by her cousin brother, who could not be found after the incident, Shrivastava said. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to find out whether the woman was raped. A case has been registered against the accused, the officer added.

With inputs from PTI

