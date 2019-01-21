31-year-old woman allegedly killed by room-mate

national

The incident took place at Lane-5 of Gouri Nagar under Lingaraj police limits in Bhubaneswar at about 2.45 am last night

Representational picture

Bhubaneswar: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her room-mate here on Saturday night, police said. The incident took place at Lane-5 of Gouri Nagar under Lingaraj police limits in Bhubaneswar at about 2.45 am last night.

The victim was identified as Alakananda Das (31) of Balasore. The police have arrested 36-year-old Amisha Mitra, the victim's room-mate, after she confessed to the crime. Police said the two women were staying for years in a rented house at Gouri Nagar area here.

Amisha allegedly used the kitchen knife to slit the throat of her room-mate, police said. However, the police was yet to assertain the motive behind the killing. While one worked at an NGO, another was working with a consultancy firm.

The incident came to light when the owner of the house spotted the blood-soaked body inside the house and informed the matter to Lingaraj police following which her room partner was arrested. "They were friends, but the motive of the killing had not been assertained. The victim's marriage was fixed some days ago," said DCP Anup Kumar Sahu.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever