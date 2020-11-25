322 held, 7,000 abusive posts against politicos deleted: Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Misuse of social media in terms of trolling political leaders has become rampant over the past couple of months. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has deleted 7,000 such posts during the lockdown and 322 people have been arrested in similar cases. Officials from the Cell said that some used vulgar language and sent indecent messages to politicians as well.

Objectionable posts

According to the Cell, since the lockdown was imposed, many such objectionable posts came up on social media discrediting the government for the steps taken.

In order to remove the posts, the Cell first sends messages to the account holders and asks them to remove it. If the posts are not deleted by the people concerned, then further action is taken.

According to the Cyber Cell, about 14,000 objectionable posts were uploaded on social media during the lockdown. Of these, 7,000 were deleted by the Cell, 707 cases were registered and 322 people arrested.

Most of the posts were derogatory remarks against prominent leaders of the government and the opposition. According to the Cell, among the posts, 437 created tension in the society and 133 were fake news.

Notices sent

Speaking to mid-day, a Maharashtra Cyber Cell official said, "The accounts which post objectionable material are asked to delete the posts through messages first. If the posts are not deleted, then notices are sent under section 149 of CrPC. We have sent notices to more than 400 people so far."

'Action will be taken'

Yashswi Yadav, IG of Maharashtra Cyber Cell said, "We are keeping a close watch on the use of abusive language on social media, attempts to create tension between communities and spreading fake news. If anyone misuses social media legal action will be taken against them."

