34.92 lakh MT wheat procured so far in Punjab

Noting that the Punjab government accords top priority to the wheat procurement operations in the state, the spokesperson said the state agencies were fully geared for procurement of an estimated of 130 lakh MT of wheat

Representational Image

Punjab has procured 34.92 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat during the ongoing Rabi marketing season so far. Payment against the procured grain is also being made on a timely basis, and till April 18, a total of Rs 1,885.30 crore has been paid on this account, an official spokesperson said.

Noting that the Punjab government accords top priority to the wheat procurement operations in the state, the spokesperson said the state agencies were fully geared for procurement of an estimated of 130 lakh MT of wheat.

A total of 1,836 mandis have been opened in the state so that the farmers do not have to transport their produce across large distances, the spokesperson added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates