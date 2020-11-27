34-year-old Guinea man arrested with cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at Mumbai airport

After an African woman was caught for allegedly carrying cocaine worth Rs 6 crore at Mumbai Airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a 34-year-old man from Guinea and seized cocaine worth around Rs 18 crore. Guinea is in western Africa.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the accused, identified as Moussa Camara, arrived at the Mumbai International airport on a flight from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia via Dubai. A DRI team checked his belongings and found 2.93-kilogram of cocaine concealed in his trolley bag's false bottom.

As per DRI sources, the agency's seizure is among the biggest cocaine hauls at the Mumbai international airport. In the last 10 days, the DRI has seized around 4.5-kilogram of cocaine worth around Rs 27 crore in the international grey market, in three separate cases.

DRI officials said the seizure of 4.5-kilogram cocaine in 10 days shows its high demand among users despite the drug's prohibitive costs.

Camara was produced before a city court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody till December 8. "Camara was identified through his passport at the arrival hall of CSI Airport and his trolley bag was examined minutely," an officer from the agency said. The officer further said that Camara was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Last week, the DRI had arrested four persons, including two Nigerian nationals, in a case involving the seizure of 502 grams of cocaine. DRI officials said they have observed a change in modus operandi adopted by drug smugglers, from body concealment to meticulous baggage concealment, that throws newer challenges to law enforcement agencies.

"It has also highlighted the role of DRI as premier anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics agency, protecting Indian society from drug menace involving national as well as international mafia," an officer said.

