3.5-magnitude earthquake near Mumbai, 4th light-intensity quake in last 3 days

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 km north of Mumbai at 8 am on Monday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No damage of property or loss of life was reported.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-09-2020, 08:07:19 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 102km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Indiafor more information https://t.co/6yZgnWyViM pic.twitter.com/wY7UwHgyUS — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 7, 2020

This is the fourth light-intensity earthquake in the last 72 hours.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 91 km North of Mumbai at 10:33 am. The same day at 11:41 pm, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale were felt at 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra.

