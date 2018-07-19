35-year-old woman killed after being hit by train in Jammu and Kashmir

The woman was crossing railway tracks near Raya Morh when she was hit by train last evening, the official said, adding she died on the spot

Representational Picture

A 35-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a railway police official said today.

The woman was crossing railway tracks near Raya Morh when she was hit by train last evening, the official said, adding she died on the spot.

Efforts are on to establish her identity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever