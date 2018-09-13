36-year-old man commits suicide by jumping into Agra Canal

national

The police were informed about the incident at 5 pm on Tuesday following which they rushed to the spot, they said

Representational picture

A 36-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Agra Canal in southeast Delhi, despite his wife's effort to save him, police said Wednesday. The police were informed about the incident at 5 pm on Tuesday following which they rushed to the spot, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod, a daily wage worker. However, his body has not been recovered yet, said a police official. The officials from the Disaster management and the Fire department were also rushed to the spot for rescue operations, he said.

Police, however, managed to recuse his wife Balesh (32), who allegedly jumped into the canal to rescue her husband, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast). Search operation is still underway, but his body has not be recovered yet, he added. On enquiry, no foul play has been suspected by anyone, including his wife, Biswal said, adding that further investigation is underway.

