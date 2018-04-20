36-year-old Shiv Sena worker found dead in Thane

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kadam said that Shailesh Nimse (36) was found dead with his body half-burnt near Ganeshpuri





A Shiv Sena worker was on Friday found killed by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kadam

said that Shailesh Nimse (36) was found dead with his body half-burnt near Ganeshpuri.



Nimse was a local Sena leader from Shahpur tehsil, he said, adding that further probe was on.

