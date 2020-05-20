4 killed as 5-magnitude earthquake hits China's Yunnan province

Police officers patrol an area as middle school students rest outdoors after the earthquake in Qiaojia county on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

A 5-magnitude quake has struck China's southwestern Yunnan province, killing at least four people and injuring 24 others, according to officials. One person was trapped in debris, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. It said that rescue and relief teams, including firefighters and emergency response, have been sent to the quake zone.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake struck Qiaojia county at 9.47 pm on Monday. The tremors were felt in Qujing city's Huize county as well as in the cities of Zhaotong, Xuanwei and Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

The epicentre, with a depth of eight km, was monitored at 27.18 degrees north latitude and 103.16 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The county government of Qiaojia has sent rescuers to 16 townships for rescue and disaster relief assistance. The earthquake has damaged 10 telecom base stations.

The Yunnan provincial disaster reduction committee office and the provincial emergency response department have launched a level-four response for the disaster relief and sent a working group to the disaster area to assist and guide the relief work. The county meteorological observatory has forecast rain in Xiaohe township area, according to China Daily.

24

No. of people injured

