4 women booked for posing as cops to extort Rs 30,000

Four women were booked by the Khadia police in Ahmedabad for allegedly impersonating police personnel to extort money from a 50-year-old woman.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the complainant lives in Khadia. She has a daughter who is married and lives in Rajkot.

Also read:55-year-old man caught for second time for posing as doctor

After the complainant’s husband passed away around 14 years ago, she ran a brothel at her residence in order to sustain her family. During this time, a woman would frequent her residence for work, but for quite some time now the complainant has wound up the business.

On Sunday evening, around 7.45 pm, the doorbell of her house rang. When she opened the door, she saw four women in plain clothes with their faces covered. They claimed to be police personnel and told her that a complaint had been filed against her for running a brothel. The complainant told the women that she had stopped running the brothel. However, the women demanded Rs 30,000 to "settle" the matter.

The complainant smelt a rat and raised an alarm, causing people to gather at her residence. Just then, one of the women happened to adjust the dupatta covering her face and the complainant realized that she was the same person who earlier worked for her. Sensing that the group was trying to con her, she informed the police and a complaint was lodged against the four women for impersonation and extortion.

Also read: Wife Claims Husband Born Out Of Mother-In-Law's Alleged Illicit Relationship, Files Police Complaint

Khadia police inspector P D Solanki said, "The accused are currently in our custody and further investigation into the case is on to ascertain whether similar crimes were committed by the group in the past.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news