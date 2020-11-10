55-year-old man caught for second time for posing as doctor

A 55-year-old man in Rajkot, who was caught two years for posing as a doctor without the requisite medical degree, was once again caught prescribing medicines to unsuspecting people.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, a team of Rajkot’s Special Operations Group was on their regular patrolling on November 6, when they received information about the quack. Based on the information, the police team reached Ram Park main road, near Aji Dam chokdi and found a shop with ‘clinic’ written on it.

The Rajkot SOG team Police Inspector Rohit Raval of Rajkot’s SOG police station said, “We visited the place and found Sanjay Sompura inside. Sompura has no medical degree to his credit, yet he identified himself as a doctor. He lives in a nearby society and prescribed medicines to patients. He even administered injections whenever required, glucose and medicine drips like a normal doctor would do. The police also recovered from him Allopathic medicines and injections."

The accused has been previously caught in 2018 for practicing as a doctor. He was caught from the same area and his case was filed at the same police station, Raval said. The police are expected to file charge sheet against him under Medical Practitioners Act. Currently, Sompura has been released on bail. This is the third case this year of quacks being caught practicing as medical doctors.

