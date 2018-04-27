40 members fell ill after consuming sweets at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh

The members of the wedding party complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating the sweets served to them

40 members fell ill after eating sweets served at a wedding ceremony in Rampur village under Bairia tehsil in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night.

The members of the wedding party complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating sweets served to them, a police official said. They were rushed to a community health centre and are stated to be out of danger now, the police said.

